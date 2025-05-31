JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,415,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 274,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.