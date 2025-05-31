Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 109,412 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,689,000.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIB opened at $98.29 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

