JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPRI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Capri by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

