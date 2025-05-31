Juniper Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,520 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 6,561 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

