KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,163 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

