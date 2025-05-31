Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” Rating

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

K opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $9,440,493.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,472,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,865,155.50. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,174,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

