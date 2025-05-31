Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

KSS stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

