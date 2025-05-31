Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $9.10. Kohl’s shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 5,631,549 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $19,874,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $7,818,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $12,773,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 831,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

