LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $73.28. 61,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 496,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Specifically, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

LandBridge Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Further Reading

