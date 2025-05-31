Lavoro (LVRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Lavoro to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter.

Lavoro Price Performance

Shares of LVRO stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Lavoro has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

