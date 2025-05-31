Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Forecast for LXEO Q2 Earnings

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

LXEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 929,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.