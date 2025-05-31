Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Lemonade worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock worth $87,413,986. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.