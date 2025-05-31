Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $578.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.65. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIND

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.