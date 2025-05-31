Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Liquidia traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 963,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,078,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Liquidia and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $25,948,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,987,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 101,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

