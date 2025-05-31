LiveWire Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 503 call options.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LVWR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.04. LiveWire Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

