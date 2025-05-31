LiveWire Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 503 call options.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
LVWR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.04. LiveWire Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
