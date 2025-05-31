Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

