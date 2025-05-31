LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $183.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

