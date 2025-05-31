Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 3,747,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,248,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 252.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lyft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

