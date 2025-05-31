Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $21,987,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $65.86 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

