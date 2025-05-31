Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

