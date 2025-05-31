Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $16,699,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

