Maxim Group Lowers HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Price Target to $35.00

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $120.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 343.04% from the stock’s previous close.
HCW Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,067.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,516.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
