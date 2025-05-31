Maxim Group Lowers HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Price Target to $35.00

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $120.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 343.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,067.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,516.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About HCW Biologics

In other news, SVP Lee Flowers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $25,012.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,720. This represents a 20.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,260. This represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $305,032. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

