MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 372,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

MAX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

