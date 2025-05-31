MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,315.58. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

