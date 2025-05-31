Millennium Management LLC Acquires 31,983 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

South Plains Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,421. This trade represents a 25.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

