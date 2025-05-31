Millennium Management LLC Acquires 359,787 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of B2Gold worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 272,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,192,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.