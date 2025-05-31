Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 784.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,662 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Viant Technology worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viant Technology by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Viant Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 1.19. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

