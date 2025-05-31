Millennium Management LLC Buys 172,941 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,941 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile



HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

