Millennium Management LLC Buys 471,474 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 4,637.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 18,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $110,071. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

