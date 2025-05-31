Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 424.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

