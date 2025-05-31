Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Sapiens International worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 644,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

