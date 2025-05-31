Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 432.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 41,876 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $30.88 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $68,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,717.50. This represents a 35.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

