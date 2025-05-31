Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

