Millennium Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

