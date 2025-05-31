Millennium Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melinda Jo Truex purchased 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,235.77. This represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Hovde Group upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

