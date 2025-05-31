Millennium Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,179 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.12 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

