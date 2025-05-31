Millennium Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 895,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

