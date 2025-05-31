Millennium Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.02% of Korro Bio worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Korro Bio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Korro Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Korro Bio by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRRO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRRO

Korro Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.