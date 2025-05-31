Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,283 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,849 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,309.76. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

