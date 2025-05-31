Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Gentherm worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Gentherm by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $847.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

