Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 298.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 282,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,585.80. The trade was a 21.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC opened at $36.94 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

