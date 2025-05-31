Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of PRA Group worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,449.84. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

