Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SARO stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SARO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,983,425 shares of company stock valued at $353,519,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

