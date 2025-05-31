Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Metallus by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Metallus by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Metallus by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Metallus stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.03 million. Metallus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

