Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.4%

ASB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

