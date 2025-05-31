Millennium Management LLC Purchases 183,956 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.46 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

