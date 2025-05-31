Millennium Management LLC Purchases 41,543 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.