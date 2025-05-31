Millennium Management LLC Purchases 41,543 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
NYSE:BHC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.