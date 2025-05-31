Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 172,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,400.06. This represents a 14.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Lowney bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $73,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,125.38. This represents a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

