Millennium Management LLC Sells 154,839 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,839 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

