Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,357 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 160.54%.

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $241,142.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,607.84. This represents a 3.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.